Owen Farrell: England captain set to miss England's pre-Six Nations training camp due to injury

Owen Farrell is set to miss England's pre-Six Nations camp due to injury

England captain Owen Farrell is set to miss next week's pre-Six Nations training camp in Brighton after suffering an injury in training with his club Saracens.

Farrell had been in contention to make his return to action in Sarries' EPCR Challenge Cup match against London Irish for the first time since being forced off in England's Autumn Nations Series win over Australia in November with an ankle injury.

But although the 30-year-old, who was named in Eddie Jones' 36-man squad ahead of a five-day training camp in Brighton, had fully recovered from that, he has now suffered another setback.

He is now not expected to link up with England next week, but the full extent of this latest injury is not yet known.

"Owen Farrell suffered an injury in training this week ahead of the game against London Irish, ruling him out of the match," Saracens said in a statement.

"Owen was back in full training having recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against Australia during the autumn internationals.

"We will have a further update after he sees a specialist early next week."

