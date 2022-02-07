Six Nations: Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie ruled out of Wales clash

Scotland will be without their back-row forward for the next Six Nations match

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie will miss this weekend's Six Nations clash with Wales through injury.

The 25-year-old was taken off on the buggy during the second half of Saturday's 20-17 victory over England after suffering damage in his hamstring and groin area. He was replaced by Magnus Bradbury.

Ritchie left Murrayfield on crutches, which immediately cast doubt on his participation against Wales and in the remainder of the tournament.

It was confirmed on Monday by the Scottish Rugby Union that Ritchie, who was one of the team's vice-captains in the victory over Tonga in October, has not joined up with the squad to prepare for the trip to their Principality Stadium in Round two.

Bath back-row forward Josh Bayliss, who has been suffering from concussion recently, is still not ready to join up with the squad. Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry has been called into Gregor Townsend's group.

A statement on the SRU's Twitter feed confirmed: "Jamie Ritchie and Josh Bayliss have not met up with the squad this week through injury. Dave Cherry has joined up with the team today."

Scotland and Wales clash on Saturday afternoon at the Principality Stadium, with the Wayne Pivac's home side coming into it off the back of a sobering loss to Ireland on the opening weekend.