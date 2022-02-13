Six Nations 2022: England player ratings from the 33-0 win away to Italy

Marcus Smith celebrates his try for England in the win over Italy

How England's players rated out of 10 as they secured a 33-0 bonus-point victory over Italy and posted their first win of this year's Six Nations...

15. Freddie Steward: The full-back made a crucial tackle on Monty Ioane, but otherwise was never really troubled by Italy. 7/10

14. Max Malins: Looks so classy on the ball whenever he got it in his hands and he posed a constant threat throughout. 7

13. Joe Marchant: More involved in the game after being brought in from the wing to play in his preferred position of outside centre. 7

12. Henry Slade: The ideal midfield combination remains a question mark for England, but Slade was impressive and looks set to remain a part of it. 7

11. Jack Nowell: A busy and effective start on his return to the starting XV after over 1,000 days, but he failed a head injury assessment in the 17th minute and his afternoon was over. 6

10. Marcus Smith: Creative performance from the 22-year-old who directed England like a seasoned veteran. 8

Harry Randall made the most of his opportunity at scrum-half

9. Harry Randall: A sharp display from the Bristol Bears man puts real pressure on Ben Youngs at scrum-half. 7

1. Ellis Genge: Now a go-to player for England and the prop was a handful for the home defence, setting up Jamie George well for his second try. 7

2. Jamie George: The hooker displayed strength to finish two tries from close range. A real battle for the No. 2 shirt is evolving between him and Luke Cowan-Dickie. 7

3. Will Stuart: Part of a powerful England scrum that had the number on their opponents, but was replaced at half-time. 6

Alex Dombrandt was solid in attack and defence at No. 8

4. Charlie Ewels: A workhorse in the second row who went toe to toe with a resolute home pack. 6

5. Nick Isiekwe: The Saracens man continues to grow into an international career which has been given a second wind with his recent recall. 7

6. Maro Itoje: Moved to blindside flanker and England were rewarded with a powerful afternoon. 7

7. Tom Curry: A strong showing from the captain who led by example from his preferred home of openside flanker. 7

8. Alex Dombrandt: The No. 8 made an impact as always with the ball in hand, but also impressed with his work in the tight. 7

Replacements: Sam Simmonds and Kyle Sinckler were influential with several big carries, but Ben Youngs could have stayed on the bench longer because Randall was having a fine afternoon. 7