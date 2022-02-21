Kurtley Beale: Veteran signs deal with Rugby Australia through to the end of the 2023 World Cup
Kurtley Beale could join George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper to feature at four World Cup tournaments for the Wallabies; Australia will host England as part of a three Test match series in July in which the veteran will hope to retain his place in Dave Rennie's squad
Last Updated: 21/02/22 7:23am
Kurtley Beale will return home at the end of the French Top 14 season, having signed a deal with Rugby Australia through to the end of the 2023 World Cup.
The Racing 92 full-back will bid to become the third Australian to feature at four World Cups after being recalled to Dave Rennie's Wallabies.
Beale's deal means he will also return to Sydney-based Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs, where he is the second-most capped player with 148 appearances.
🇦🇺 KB's coming home! #Wallabies pic.twitter.com/HtzO0gZzfX— Wallabies (@wallabies) February 20, 2022
"I'm really happy to be returning to Australia and would like to thank RA (Rugby Australia) and the Waratahs for allowing me that opportunity," the 33-year-old said in a statement on Monday.
"There's nothing better than representing my state and my country and I'll be working hard to earn the right to do both when I return to Australia.
"From what I can see the Waratahs and the Wallabies are building really strong cultures and environments and I'll be looking to contribute as much as I can to ensure that continues."
The Wallabies' sole Aboriginal Australian player, Beale will hope to retain his place in Rennie's squad for the three-test series against England in July.