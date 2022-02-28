Six Nations: Eddie Jones says England in charge of own destiny

Eddie Jones' team play Ireland at Twickenham on March 12

Eddie Jones insists England are in charge of their own destiny as they enter the decisive rounds of the Six Nations and provides an update on Manu Tuilagi's injury rehab.

England face back-to-back matches against Ireland on March 12 and France seven days later when the tournament resumes after the second fallow week of the championship.

While Jones' team nearly came unstuck against Wales on Saturday before eventually emerging 23-19 winners, Ireland and France produced conclusive victories over Italy and Scotland respectively.

Going into the fourth round, it's a three-way tussle for the title between the trio. Of the three, Les Bleus are the ones in the driving seat as the only team still capable of winning the Grand Slam.

Guinness Six Nations - Standings Played Won Lost TB LB Points 1. France 3 3 0 2 0 14 2. Ireland 3 2 1 2 1 11 3. England 3 2 1 1 1 10 4. Scotland 3 1 2 0 1 5 5. Wales 3 1 2 0 1 5 6. Italy 3 0 3 0 0 0

"We don't fear anyone. We've just got to keep playing better, keep improving every game," Jones said.

"We don't care what other people think. All we care about is what we think and we know we're a good young squad and a team that's developing.

"There are three teams that can win it now and we are one of those three teams. So we've got a lot more belief than the three teams that can't win it. We're in a good position. We're in charge of our own destiny."

England lost to Scotland in the first round of the competition

England have rebuilt since slipping up in Edinburgh on the opening day when they fell to a defeat that slightly punctured the optimism created by a successful autumn.

While they have failed to set the tournament ablaze outside of the brilliance of fly-half Marcus Smith, Jones is satisfied with the trajectory being taken.

Guinness Six Nations - Round Four fixtures Friday, March 11 Wales vs France Saturday, March 12 Italy vs Scotland Saturday, March 12 England vs Ireland

"We're definitely on the right track. No one needs to tell us if we are or we're not. We are. Look at the autumn - we played great rugby," he said.

"We started off the Six Nations with a narrow loss to Scotland when we were probably the most dominant team, got an emphatic win against Italy and a good tough win against the Six Nations champions. So, we're definitely going in the right direction."

Manu Tuilagi is going through his latest spell of injury rehab in a bid to be fit for the conclusion of the competition

England lost the try count 3-1 to Wales at Twickenham and the return of Manu Tuilagi would bring balance to their backline. However, it's uncertain if he will be able to play any part against Ireland and France.

"Obviously we'd like to have Manu playing but he's not and it's been more common for us over the last period of time that he's not playing, so we just get, on with it," Jones said.

"He's got a very, very slight strain that, because of previous history, will probably need something in the vicinity of a 10-day rehab.

"It's all been checked out and he's started his rehab already, so it's just a matter now of him getting back to full healthiness.

"Injuries have their own life. We will just wait and see. If he is available and he's fit, then we will pick him. And if he's not then we will move on."