Gallagher Premiership: Saracens topple Leicester Tigers, Bath snatch derby win over Bristol Bears

Tom Woolstencroft scored two tries in Saracens' win over Leicester

We round up all of the action from Saturday's four Premiership matches, which included Saracens overcoming leaders Leicester Tigers, Bath defeating Bristol Bears with a stunning comeback, and wins for Gloucester and London Irish...

Bath 29-27 Bristol Bears

Bath ended a run of five successive derby defeats against Bristol with one of the most remarkable comebacks ever seen on the Rec after being 21-0 down inside the first 14 minutes.

The winning try by Tom de Glanville came long after the clock had stopped, referee Luke Pearce having awarded the home side a precious last penalty while sending Theo Strang to the sin-bin for an early tackle.

It was a third yellow card of the match for Bristol, who also had Ratu Naulago sent off in the first half for dangerous play.

Two tries from Harry Thacker and one from Naulago prior to his red card put Bristol into a commanding lead, with Callum Sheedy converting all three and kicking two penalties.

But Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph, Taulupe Faletau and Joe Cokanasiga all ran in tries to put Bath back into contention before de Glanville sealed a memorable victory in the 85th minute.

Gloucester 35-30 Northampton Saints

Louis Rees-Zammit inspired a stunning Gloucester fightback as they kept themselves firmly in the Premiership play-off mix by beating Northampton at Kingsholm.

The Wales wing had been on for barely a minute as a second-half replacement when he conjured a magical solo try that underpinned Gloucester's fightback from 27-14 adrift. The hosts also claimed a penalty try, and there were touchdowns for prop Harry Elrington, centre Tom Seabrook and Santiago Socino, with fly-half Adam Hastings kicking four conversions.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗪! ✅



Thank you for your support! 🍒



🍒 35 - 30 😇 | #GLOvNOR pic.twitter.com/JJ99s43yJg — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) March 5, 2022

Saints' first Premiership win since they toppled Worcester five weeks ago looked to be secured by tries from centres Matt Proctor and Fraser Dingwall, plus a brilliant second-half touchdown by wing Tom Collins.

Wales captain Dan Biggar warmed up for next Friday's Guinness Six Nations appointment with title favourites France by converting all three scores too among a 15-point haul.

But Gloucester were not to be denied, handing Saints their fourth-straight defeat as they continued their impressive resurgence under head coach George Skivington.

London Irish 43-12 Worcester Warriors

Agustin Creevy crossed for two tries as London Irish ran riot against an ill-disciplined Worcester Warriors in a home win in the Premiership.

The hosts scored seven tries in total, with Lucio Cinti, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Curtis Rona, Paddy Jackson and Ben White also crossing the whitewash.

FULL-TIME: ¡Qué actuación de los chicos!



Unbelievable performance from 1-23, the boys were outstanding 💚



👉 43-12 #LIRvWOR pic.twitter.com/6xua15tLvr — London Irish (@londonirish) March 5, 2022

Scotland winger Duhan Van Der Merwe was sent off in the second half for elbowing Kyle Rowe in the head to compound Warriors' misery.

Noah Heward crossed for both of Worcester's tries, but they proved little more than consolations for the visitors at Brentford Community Stadium.

Saracens 34-27 Leicester Tigers

Saracens clung on in the face of a determined Leicester fightback to topple the Premiership leaders at StoneX Stadium.

Saracens suffered an early setback when Mako Vunipola hobbled off with an ankle injury following a clear out. However, two tries from Tom Woolstencroft, and one apiece from Alex Lewington, Sean Maitland and Vincent Koch sealed the win.

The Tigers were trailing 29-13 early in the second half but they reimposed themselves with tries from Nic Dolly and Ollie Chessum to set-up a grandstand finish.

Leicester's play was one dimensional but effective and Saracens, who were playing into a strong wind after the interval, fought for their lives in the closing stages of a bonus-point victory that lifts them into second place in Premiership.

It ended the Tigers' winning sequence in the Premiership, but they were at least able to secure a losing bonus point.