Six Nations: Josh Navidi added to Wales squad for final two fixtures against France and Italy

Josh Navidi has been added to the Wales squad for the remainder of the Six Nations.

The British and Irish Lions flanker required shoulder surgery after being forced off eight minutes into Cardiff's Rugby Championship match against the Bulls in October. But the 31-year-old returned to action in the defeat to Ulster on Friday night, playing the full 80 minutes in Belfast.

Navidi's addition to the squad comes ahead of Wales' home clash with Grand Slam-chasing France on Friday. Wales currently sit fifth in the Six Nations table and will welcome Italy to Cardiff for their closing fixture.

Six Nations Championship - Fixtures Round Four March 11 at 8pm Wales vs France March 12 at 2.15pm Italy vs Scotland March 12 at 4.45pm England vs Ireland Round Five March 19 at 2.15pm Wales vs Italy March 19 at 4.45pm Ireland vs Scotland March 19 at 8pm France vs England

Back-rower Ellis Jenkins has been released back to Cardiff for their two matches in South Africa over the next two weekends due to Navidi's call-up.

Jenkins started Wales' opening defeat to Ireland but was not in the matchday squad for the subsequent win over Scotland and loss to England. Cardiff face the Lions in Johannesburg next Sunday before travelling to Cape Town to take on the Stormers.