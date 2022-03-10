Six Nations: Johnny Sexton to start for Ireland against England while Iain Henderson returns on the bench

Captain Johnny Sexton has been restored to Ireland's starting XV as part of six changes for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations showdown with England.

Prop Cian Healy will make his first start of this year's tournament, in place of the injured Andrew Porter, while Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki and James Ryan also return.

Andy Farrell's men must beat their title rivals at Twickenham to remain in contention for championship glory.

Leinster fly-half Sexton came off the bench during the 57-6 round three victory over Italy after missing the defeat to Grand Slam-chasing France with a minor hamstring issue.

The 36-year-old, who this week signed a contract extension and announced he will retire after next year's World Cup, has regained the number 10 jersey from Joey Carbery and will win his 104th cap.

Robbie Henshaw will join Carbery in dropping to the bench, while Michael Lowry, Mack Hansen and Ryan Baird have been omitted from Farrell's match-day squad.

Ireland team to play England: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson Park, Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh Van Der Flier, Caelen Doris

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw.