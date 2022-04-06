Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Tom Smith dies aged 50

Tom Smith went on two tours with the British and Irish Lions

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Tom Smith has died aged 50.

Smith, who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in November 2019, also played for Glasgow Warriors, Caledonia Reds and Northampton.

Scottish Rugby shared their respects to Smith on social media: "Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith sadly passed away earlier today aged 50.

"A hugely respected player, Tom will be greatly missed by everyone associated with rugby in Scotland and throughout the game. All our thoughts are with Tom's family and friends at this time."

Smith made 61 appearances for his country and six for the British and Lions, who said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Smith.

"Tom made an incredible impact for the Lions, touring in 1997 as well as 2001 and was one of the great props to play the game. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Tom."

Smith was named in Sir Ian McGeechan's British and Irish Lions squad to face South Africa in 1997, despite having featured just three times for Scotland.

He went on to play in all three Tests as the tourists won a thrilling series 2-1 and was described by McGeechan as the "greatest Scotland player of the professional era".

Smith retained his place four years later in Australia, again starting all three of the Lions' Test clashes in a series that ended 3-0 to the Wallabies.

He celebrated a Five Nations victory while working under Jim Telfer at Scotland and Smith also experienced the honour of captaining his country during his eight-year international career.

The forward started his professional club career with Caledonian Reds in 1996, before racking up stints at Glasgow Caledonians and Brive.

He brought the curtain down on his playing career in 2009 after an eight-year spell at Northampton, aged 37.

Smith returned north of the border as he moved into coaching with Edinburgh. Then, enjoyed three years in France from 2012 as he was recruited to look after Lyon's forwards.

Smith had been inducted into Scottish Rugby's Hall of Fame and following his colon cancer diagnosis, had become ambassador for the charity 40tude.

Rugby community hails Smith's skill and character

Gregor Townsend, Scotland head coach and a former team-mate of Smith, believes the prop will be regarded as one of Scotland's best players.

"Tom was one of the toughest and most skilful players I had the pleasure to call a team-mate," Townsend said. "He succeeded in the most challenging of environments and kept up a high level of play well into his thirties.

"Tom also did a tremendous amount for charitable causes and was a great family man. I am convinced that he will be regarded as one of our best ever players and his loss will be felt by all those who played with him or watched him for club and country over the years."

Chris Paterson, who also played alongside Smith for Scotland, said: "Tom was simply inspirational. He was someone who had an aura that I didn't experience with any other player and commanded instant respect.

"As well as being a wonderful rugby player, he was a lovely, warm generous person and made you feel 10 feet tall when he spoke to you."

Scottish Rugby chairman John Jeffrey added: "Today, Scottish Rugby has lost not only one of its greatest players but more importantly one of its greatest people. Tom embodied everything we like to espouse about our great game.

"Pound for pound, he probably was Scotland's greatest international. Tom was without a doubt the most humble person I have ever met and all of Scottish Rugby's thoughts go out to Zoe and the children."

Brian O'Driscoll, Smith's fellow Lions squad member in 2001, said on social media: "So sad to hear of the passing of my old team-mate Tom Smith who battled his illness with courage and strength - just like he played rugby. A quiet but lovely man who was a hell of a player. Thinking of his family."