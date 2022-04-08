European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh top group while Saracens also qualify

Edinburgh's Connor Boyle celebrates as Edinburgh crushed Section Paloise

Edinburgh finished top of Pool C in the European Challenge Cup and Saracens also qualified as both enjoyed thumping wins on Friday night.

Flanker Connor Boyle and wing Ramiro Moyano scored two tries apiece as the Scottish side beat Pau 54-5, while Sarries were 55-5 winners against Brive in France.

Hooker Stuart McInally got Edinburgh up and running inside three minutes before Boyle's double put them firmly in command with just 20 minutes played.

Scrum-half Henry Pyrgos added the bonus-point try before Edinburgh went back to their pack with WP Nel, an early injury replacement at prop, crossing just before half-time.

Moyano and back-row replacement Pierce Phillips got in on the act in the second half, with Jaco Van Der Walt converting all bar Boyle's first try. Moyano's second score, converted by Charlie Savala, rounded off the scoring late on.

Saracens, meanwhile, led 8-0 after 10 minutes through Owen Farrell's penalty and Andy Christie's try and though Setariki Tuicuvu responded for Brive, they too were soon out of the game.

Forwards Eroni Mawi and Nick Isiekwe made it 22-5 at half-time and scrum-half Ivan Van Zyl scored inside a minute of the second period.

Ben Earl and Rotimi Segun dotted down either side of the hour, Brive full-back Axel Muller was red-carded for an infringement in the build-up to Jamie George's try and Ben Harris finished the job, Farrell finishing with 15 points.