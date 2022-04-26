England captain Sarah Hunter to miss Six Nations Grand Slam decider against France

Sarah Hunter will miss Saturday's decider against France

England captain Sarah Hunter will miss Saturday's Six Nations Grand Slam decider against France with a rib injury.

The 36-year-old number eight suffered a rib injury in the 69-0 mauling of Ireland in round four and will not recover in time to face the Red Roses' closest rivals, with Poppy Cleall set to fill the void in the back row.

Hunter won her 134th cap on Sunday and her experience means she will still travel to France to assist with preparations.

England and France have enjoyed immaculate progress to their Grand Slam decider after each amassing four successive bonus-point victories.