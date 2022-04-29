Wales wing George North set to make return from injury for Ospreys after over a year on the sidelines

Wales wing George North is set to make his return from a knee injury this weekend after over a year on the sidelines.

North has been named among the replacements for Ospreys' United Rugby Championship clash against Scarlets in Swansea on Saturday and is poised to play for the first time since April 2021.

The 30-year-old's injury ruled him out of contention for the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa last year and this term's Six Nations campaign with Wales.

North's previous appearance for Wales came against France in Paris in March 2021.

Ospreys have three league games remaining this season, while Wales face a three-Test series against South Africa in July, with matches in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth told the BBC of North's recovery: "The last five per cent is the hardest part because you don't know how you respond to training, especially after a long-term injury.

"Your body has to get used to the load you're putting through it. With George, we got him to that point and then his body would react and then we would have to back it down. It wasn't straightforward.

"We can only be governed by how the player feels and reacts. We've finally got to a situation where his body's good enough to back up to the training he requires to perform well, so he's now available.

"We'll see what happens after this weekend to see how he pulls up for the following game. Like with all of our players, our aim is not to get them back for one-offs. It's to get them back and stay back.

"It's important we have the welfare of our players at the centre of decisions we make."