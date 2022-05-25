Harlequins Andre Esterhuizen named players' player of the year; Freddie Steward claims award double

Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen was voted player of the year by his fellow professionals

Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen has won the Rugby Players' Association men's players' player of the year award.

Leicester full-back Freddie Steward has done the double of young player and England men's player of the year.

Esterhuizen polled the highest number of votes from his fellow professionals, having enjoyed an outstanding season during Quins' bid to defend the Gallagher Premiership title.

"It is an incredible honour to win this award and for it to be voted by all the players and teams that I've played with and against makes it even more special," said Esterhuizen, who has helped Quins into the play-offs.

Steward, meanwhile, beat Quins fly-half Marcus Smith, London Irish back Henry Arundell and Sale Sharks prop Bevan Rodd to the young player gong.

The 21-year-old also pipped Smith and his Leicester team-mate Ellis Genge to England men's player of the year.

Freddie Steward has been named young player of the year and England men's player of the year

Steward, who made his England debut last summer, said: "It is a big honour to win an award voted on by your peers, and I feel humbled to win, given the talent in the game."

Marlie Packer won the England women's player of the year award, while Quins scrum-half Danny Care took the RPA's special merit award.

Elsewhere, the RPA's Blyth Spirit award went to Kevin Sinfield and Andrew Fenby, former England women's star Katy Daley-McLean was inducted into the RPA's hall of fame and Leicester wing Chris Ashton breaking the Premiership's all-time try-scoring record was voted moment of the season.