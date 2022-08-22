Worcester Warriors’ owners release statement amid ongoing financial crisis

Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham provided a further update

Worcester Warriors’ owners have released a statement saying that they are 'reviewing the options available' to the club amid their ongoing financial crisis.

Last week, it was revealed that the Gallagher Premiership club had been issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs. The element in question is an outstanding tax amount owed by the Warriors to HMRC.

The club had said they had found the last two years extremely challenging owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise in cost of living. They stated they had returned to normal operations carrying a tax liability to HMRC and a Time to Pay (TTP) arrangement was in place.

On Monday, co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham provided a further update regarding Worcester's situation.

"There has been much speculation and rumour circulating in the media and among our supporters about the future of Worcester Warriors," the statement said.

"Over the past week, a lot of work has been done away from the media spotlight to try to navigate the club through the challenges that we currently face.

"That work continues, discussions are ongoing and we are reviewing the options available to the club.

"We continue to work closely with HMRC, Premiership Rugby, the RFU and DCMS to find the best solution to the situation. We are very grateful for the support these organisations have shown to the club.

"We are now working through a number of options with our advisors. These include solutions for keeping rugby at Sixways and we will communicate further as soon as a decision has been finalised.

"We are grateful to our staff, supporters, partners, sponsors and suppliers for their commitment, loyalty and support during what has been a difficult period for all involved in the club.

"We also greatly appreciate the messages of concern and support that we have received from across the rugby world and the wider sporting community."