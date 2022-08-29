England Women: Trio left out of Red Roses squad for USA clash

Emma Sing is one of three players left out of the England squad to face the USA

Simon Middleton has left three players out of a 35-strong squad named ahead of England's first Summer Nations Series match against the USA on Saturday.

Props Detysha Harper and Laura Keates have been allowed to return to clubs Loughborough Lightning and Worcester Warriors respectively to continue their pre-season training after being recalled to the squad at the start of August.

Gloucester-Hartpury full-back Emma Sing, last season's top point-scorer in the Allianz Premier 15s, has returned to her club too, although the trio remain part of head coach Middleton's wider training squad for October and November's Women's Rugby World Cup.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"We've had a good month of preparation at Pennyhill Park where the players have worked extremely hard," Middleton said ahead of the clash with the USA in Exeter.

"We've reduced the squad to 35 ahead of this weekend's match. Those not selected in this squad remain very much part of the wider World Cup training squad and in contention.

"We feel it's best for them to return to their clubs for their own pre-seasons and we will of course be monitoring and in touch throughout.

"We're looking forward to spending the week in Exeter ahead of what is an exciting game."

Simon Middleton is preparing the Red Roses for two Tests in September

All 30 of England's contracted players remain in the squad to face the Americans, as do uncontracted players Rosie Galligan, Sadia Kabeya, Connie Powell, Morwenna Talling, Natasha Hunt and Claudia MacDonald.

Among those still involved is Abby Dow, who has been kept with the group to continue her rehabilitation from a broken leg suffered in the Red Roses' win over Wales during this year's Six Nations.

Victory over the USA will extend England's unbeaten run to 24 games and is followed by a clash with old rivals Wales in Bristol on Wednesday, September 14.

Red Roses 35-player squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears), Hannah Botterman (Saracens), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins), Bryony Cleall (Wasps), Poppy Cleall (Saracens) ,Amy Cokayne (Harlequins), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins), Lark Davies (Bristol Bears), Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens), Rosie Galligan (Harlequins), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Marlie Packer (Saracens), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury), Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears).

Backs: Holly Aitchison (Saracens), Jess Breach (Saracens), Zoe Harrison (Saracens), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), Leanne Infante (Saracens), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), Sarah McKenna (Saracens), Lucy Packer (Harlequins), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning), Lydia Thompson (University of Worcester Warriors), Abby Dow (rehabilitation).