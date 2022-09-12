Sarah Hunter back to lead much-changed England Women against Wales

Sarah Hunter is back to captain England against Wales

Sarah Hunter returns to the team to captain a much-changed England team ahead of their final match before the Rugby World Cup against Wales.

No 8 Hunter's return to the side is one of 12 changes to the starting XV from the team which beat the USA 52-14 in Exeter on September 3, including an entirely different front row.

Head coach Simon Middleton is keen to give all of his squad an opportunity before naming the final Red Roses squad for the upcoming World Cup in New Zealand on September 20 and wants to see his team build on the win over the Americans as they aim for a record 25 Test wins in a row.

"There were some really strong periods of play against the USA and we are looking to build further on that in this second game against Wales," Middleton said ahead of Wednesday's match in Bristol.

"We are looking forward to our match at Ashton Gate in our final fixture before departing for New Zealand.

"We always said we'd work with a number of players across the two matches and that's what we've done. This is another opportunity for players to perform and show what they can do."

Vickii Cornborough and Bristol Bears duo Lark Davies and Sarah Bern will make up the front row for the clash with Wales, while Lucy Packer makes her second start at scrum-half alongside Zoe Harrison.

Lucy Packer is set for her second England start

Zoe Aldcroft and Abbie Ward make up the second row while Alex Matthews and Marlie Packer return to the squad at blindside and openside flanker respectively.

In the backs, Ellie Kildunne retains her place at full-back, with Lydia Thompson and Sarah McKenna on the wings. Vice-captain and outside centre Emily Scarratt is joined in the midfield by Helena Rowland.

The match will see both teams pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II beforehand as well following her death last Thursday.

"It's been a poignant and significant week for the nation," Middleton said. "We as a Red Roses player and staff group are privileged to have the chance to pay our respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this fixture and to acknowledge her 70 years of duty.

Simon Middleton has rotated his squad for England's match against Wales

"It's fitting this fixture falls against Wales and I'm sure Ioan [Cunningham, Wales head coach] and his staff will, like us, want to put on a performance that would have made Her Majesty proud in front of a British crowd."

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt (vice-captain), 12 Helena Rowland, 11 Sarah McKenna, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Lucy Packer; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Alex Matthews, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Hunter (captain).

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Morwenna Talling, 20 Poppy Cleall, 21 Claudia MacDonald, 22 Amber Reed, 23 Holly Aitchison.