Women's Rugby World Cup: Scotland announce 32-player squad

Scotland will be back in the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson has named a 32-player squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Easson has opted for an even split in his squad, with 16 forwards and 16 backs being chosen.

The Rugby World Cup will be a landmark experience for every member of this squad, with Scotland back in the competition for the first time in 12 years.

Rachel Malcolm will continue captaincy duties throughout the tournament - a role which the flanker has carried since 2018.

Malcolm will be supported in her leadership role by vice-captain and Loughborough Lightning team-mate Helen Nelson.

On continuing with his current captain, Easson said: "Rachel and Helen are both very good leaders and very well respected by the group. They speak incredibly well on the field but also off the field.

"We've worked hard in trying to grow leaders throughout the whole squad, but to have Rachel and Helen leading the group is fantastic."

Emma Orr is the youngest member of the squad named and Emma Wassell stands as the most experienced with 57 caps to her name.

Experienced stars such as Jade Konkel-Roberts, Lana Skeldon, Sarah Law and Chloe Rollie all also make the squad as the excitement for the tournament ramps up.

"We are all incredibly excited for the month ahead. I think it's been a long time coming and it was exactly this time last year that we were in Italy trying to qualify for the Rugby World Cup so it's been a year in the making," added Eason.

"I'm hugely honoured to be naming our squad for the Rugby World Cup and I'd like to express my gratitude to everyone in the management team who has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to get us to this point.

"A lot of discussions have been had, a lot of players have been played over the past year as well, so the process around that was to make sure we had the right players going.

"Selection has been tough as the players trained exceptionally hard over the summer, and then obviously getting the players back from the Commonwealth Games has been exciting for us as well.

"Everyone should feel incredibly proud of being selected for the tournament and I know the squad and management are ready for the challenge ahead."

Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup 2021: Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Sarah Bonar, Elliann Clarke, Katie Dougan, Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel-Roberts, Rachel Malcolm (c), Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Lana Skeldon, Jodie Rettie, Emma Wassell, Molly Wright, Anne Young, Shona Campbell, Megan Gaffney , Coreen Grant, Sarah Law, Rhona Lloyd, Caity Mattinson, Mairi McDonald, Liz Musgrove, Helen Nelson (vc), Emma Orr, Chloe Rollie, Eilidh Sinclair, Hannah Smith, Meryl Smith, Lisa Thomson, Evie Wills