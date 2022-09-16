Worcester Warriors: Gallagher Premiership club meet RFU deadline and will host Exeter Chiefs at Sixways

Worcester Warriors has met an RFU deadline to provide safety assurances and as a result their Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs will go ahead on Sunday at Sixways.

Financially-troubled Warriors needed to provide assurances in relation to the receipt of a General Safety Certificate from the local authority and written confirmation of medical provision, or face being suspended from all competitions.

Having met the 12pm deadline set by the RFU, two matches will take place at Sixways this weekend.

Worcester Warriors' fixture against Harlequins Women in the Allianz Cup will take place on Saturday, before the Chiefs arrive on Sunday for a Gallagher Premiership encounter.

The RFU statement also stated: "We recognise this has been a difficult and uncertain time for all of Worcester Warriors players, staff and fans as well as the opposition teams and are pleased that the matter has been resolved.

"The RFU, Premiership Rugby and DCMS will continue to work with Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals in the coming days."

Diamond: A lot of hard work under difficult circumstances

Shortly after the RFU statement, Worcester Warriors' director of rugby Steve Diamond continued his transparent and honest approach to navigating the club through this turbulent time by releasing a video on social media at Sixways.

"Afternoon everybody, Friday afternoon and the game is on against Exeter, thank goodness," he said.

"A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes under difficult circumstances. But, all the staff have agreed to work, under circumstances where some have not been paid fully and some haven't been paid. Worcester is all they care about, and everybody is in that mindset.

"Can you please come along? I know there's a limited attendance of around 5,000 but get here early, get a ticket bought and support the boys.

"The boys are in good fettle and hopefully we can put on a better performance than last week. Wishing you a good weekend in advance and see you Sunday."