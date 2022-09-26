Worcester Warriors suspended from all competitions after RFU Monday deadline missed

Worcester Warriors have been suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union after missing the deadline to evidence insurance cover, availability of funds to meet the monthly payroll, and a credible plan to take the club forward.

Worcester were given until 5pm on Monday to provide the governing body with evidence that they possessed the required insurance, were able to meet payroll and have a "credible plan to take the club forward".

The Warriors had been burdened by debts totalling more than £25m, including at least £6m in unpaid tax, amid growing anger felt towards owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham.

On Saturday evening, the night of their Round Three victory over Newcastle Falcons at Sixways, director of rugby Steve Diamond look to be sending out a farewell message.

"It's been some ride with the Warriors. Loved every minute. Good night from me," Diamond said.

He prefaced the message with the hashtag that Worcester's players and staff have been using throughout the club's difficulties '#TOGETHER'.

Diamond had been a stoic figure and assured leader during Worcester's challenges. He joined the club as lead rugby consultant back in November 2021 and in January this year, it was announced he would become director of rugby following Alan Solomons retirement at the end of June.

More to follow...