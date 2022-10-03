England to face Wales in Test double-header ahead of 2023 Rugby World Cup

England and Wales will face off in two Tests next August

England and Wales will fine-tune their preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France with a pair of warm-up internationals against each other.

The matches will be played at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday, August 5 and Twickenham Stadium, London one week later on August 12.

Wales will then host world champions South Africa in Cardiff on August 19.

England will also play a warm-up Test against Fiji at Twickenham on August 26, and are to fit in another match away from home on August 19, with the opposition and venue still to be announced.

The unions simultaneously announced the fixtures on Monday.

The 2023 World Cup in France kicks off on September 8.

Although England and Wales will not be in the same pool at the tournament, there is a possibility of them meeting at the quarter-final stage.

Rugby World Cup draw Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D New Zealand South Africa Wales England France Ireland Australia Japan Italy Scotland Fiji Argentina Uruguay Tonga Georgia Samoa Namibia Romania TBC Chile

Eddie Jones' England side will open their campaign against Argentina in Marseille on September 9, while Wales' opening assignment is against Fiji in Bordeaux the following day.