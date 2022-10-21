Rugby World Cup: Marlie Packer's pride at unexpected honour to captain England against South Africa

Marlie Packer will captain England against South Africa

Marlie Packer has revealed her surprise at being chosen to captain England for the first time against South Africa at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

The Saracens back row will lead a much-changed Red Roses as they aim to secure top spot in Pool C, with progress to the quarter-finals already assured courtesy of wins over Fiji and France.

Head coach Simon Middleton has made 13 changes to the team which defeated rivals France 13-7 last Saturday, but Packer has retained her place and been given the unexpected honour of leading the team.

"I did think at first he was going to say, 'you're dropped for the weekend'," Packer joked about the conversation she had with Middleton over taking on the captaincy for the clash with South Africa.

"Obviously it's a massive honour and a privilege, and I didn't see it coming. We were having a conversation around lunchtime just about a training session and the game we had played.

"Then we started talking about the team and he said, 'we need to talk about that - we're going to put you as captain this week, how do you feel?', and I was like 'Yeah, that's amazing'.

"There is no better privilege than to play for the Red Roses and wear that shirt, and to captain the team and do it at a World Cup is amazing."

Middleton was full of praise for Packer, seeing the 33-year-old as epitomising everything he expects any member of the team to be.

He also believes her leadership skills and work she does off the field as part of the Red Roses' strategy group make Packer the perfect candidate to captain the team with regular skipper Sarah Hunter among those rested for Sunday's match in Auckland.

"It's the way she leads in everything she does in terms of the team, whether it's on the field or whether it's energising the group," Middleton said. "She's part of the strategy group, so that fits into the selection.

"She's everything a Red Rose should be - tough, committed to the shirt, selfless in how she goes about everything she does.

"She's a real energiser but a great supporter of everyone in the team. She knows what the side is about, what we're trying to do, and it's a privilege for me to ask her."

Packer sat out the first match of the tournament against Fiji, with up-and-coming Loughborough Lightning flanker Sadia Kabeya taking the No 7 shirt in the 84-19 win.

Kabeya, 20, is among the replacements for the clash with South Africa and Packer believes the strength in depth across the board is driving the Red Roses squad to improve as the 2014 World Cup winners aim to wrest the trophy back from reigning champions, and this year's hosts, New Zealand.

"We've all got the drive to make sure we can be the best and we want to come here and win it, and I think every game we're being pushed but we're learning from one another, and I think that shows in the group," Packer said.

"I know I'm playing well, and I need to keep playing well. I've come off the back of a really good league season with Saracens and the Six Nations, I need to make sure I carry that through.

"Pre-season has not been one of my best pre-seasons, but I'm here, I'm chomping at the bit to play and to captain the team this weekend - I can't wait."