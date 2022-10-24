Rugby World Cup pool stage review: How England can improve for quarters, plus best players and match so far

Sadia Kabeya has impressed for England so far during the Rugby World Cup

With the World Cup quarter-finals line-up set, Katy Daley-Mclean reviews the group stage, rates England's overall performance, picks her players and match of the tournament and the standout area the Red Roses still need to work on.

Rating England's overall showing so far

This England squad is absolutely capable of more than we have seen so far but, at a World Cup, you might not get to see that top performance and that's the interesting thing.

England could go through the tournament, reach the final and win the competition without ever hitting their absolute A game. Realistically, if they win the World Cup then few people will remember whether they left much in the tank along the way but I will be fascinated to see how close this side can get to playing at their complete best, and if any other nation will drive them to deliver that.

I'd give England's group stage performance an overall rating of a B+. They've been really solid and have been good in lots of areas - but I think there's lots more to come from them to achieve that A+ performance.

England's room for improvement

I know we're being critical, but I just want to see a little bit more from England. Against South Africa, the back three of Jess Breach, Sarah McKenna and Abby Dow barely touched the ball.

We should remember that these are some of the most dangerous wingers in world rugby and you want to give these players a platform, an opportunity to show their worth, not only for them but because if they don't do so in these early fixtures then it could be more difficult if they find themselves needing that game plan later in the tournament.

Of the 13 tries England scored against the Springboks, 12 of them were built through play from the forwards. Yes for some of them the backs did have a little bit of involvement, but I'd be fuming if I was playing in the wide channels - especially in a game like that where England could afford to mix it up.

For those first five tries, the backs didn't touch the ball. Everyone will say 'if it ain't broken, don't fix it', but I do think England's back line could demand a little bit more. That would definitely be my challenge to Zoe Harrison and Leanne Infante, demand that ball a little earlier because we know that pack is dominant, we know they score brilliant set-piece tries, but also you've got backs who could be world beaters, they just need the ball to be able to show it.

Making their mark - the standout Red Roses

Sadia Kabeya (flanker) - If we look at who has had more opportunity, and who has been more consistent, for me, Sadia has been brilliant. She got that early start when she went well in the pool opener against Fiji and then came off the bench against South Africa. When she's on the pitch, you can't help but talk about her. That's the sign of a player doing well as she's involved in breakdowns and she carries well.

Zoe Aldcroft (lock) - She's produced exactly what we have come to expect from last year's World Rugby Player of the Year. She's been in the second row which is traditionally where she's started, she carries well, runs the lineout alongside Abbie Ward and gets through a heap of work.

Hannah Botterman (prop) - She got a start against South Africa having played second choice to Vickii Cornborough in the pool stage so far and was phenomenal in the scrum against the Springboks. We know that she's very good over the ball in the jackal and has won some key turnovers for England. When you think of impact you think of Hannah Botterman.

Match of the pool stages

For me it was the New Zealand-Australia match on the opening day of the tournament. Australia pushed the host nation close before running out of steam in the final 20 minutes of the contest. It was the match that caught everyone's attention and showed that New Zealand are beatable.

Italy's 22-10 win over America was another that stood out and was the contest that changed the Italians' fortunes in Pool B as they went on to clinch second spot to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

The players who have shone on the world stage

Aseza Hele, South Africa - The Springboks' No 8 was phenomenal against England in the final pool match but before that contest, she had beaten 19 defenders and is a true mark of the talented player she is given the team she plays for. You might expect it from a Marlie Packer, a Sadia Kabeya or Poppy Cleall because they are on the front foot and they're getting quick-ball but Hele is beating defenders from not the quickest ball and not the most dominant side.

Emily Tuttosi, Canada - She's the tournament's top try scorer so far with six demonstrating the dominance of Canada's forward play and how good she is close to the line. Tuttosi, who plays her club rugby for Exeter Chiefs, hasn't always been on the radar for her national side, but is now getting the opportunity and recognition she deserves.

Alev Kelter, USA - I've really enjoyed watching her play throughout the tournament. The inside centre is good at beating players one-on-one and contributed over half of the American's points in their 29-14 defeat to Canada in their final pool match.

England face Australia, while Wales take on New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals next weekend. Read Katy Daley-Mclean's predictions for the last eight later in the week.