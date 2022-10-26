Rugby World Cup: Wales call up Auckland-raised Kate Williams ahead of Black Ferns quarter-final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wales back row Kate Williams has described her call-up to the Wales Rugby World Cup squad a a replacement for injured flanker Alisha Butchers as an honour Wales back row Kate Williams has described her call-up to the Wales Rugby World Cup squad a a replacement for injured flanker Alisha Butchers as an honour

Wales have called up New Zealand naval officer Kate Williams into their Rugby World Cup squad ahead of Saturday's quarter-final against the Black Ferns.

Swansea-born and Auckland-raised Williams replaces flanker Alisha Butchers, who suffered a knee injury during their opening pool match against Scotland.

Williams trained with Wales during their pre-season camp in July, then recently represented New Zealand in the inaugural Women's Defence Rugby World Cup ahead of getting the call from Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham.

The 22-year-old was delighted by the prospect of a potential chance to represent Wales in the country where she grew up, with Williams in line for a possible debut in Whangarei this weekend.

Kate Williams, pictured playing for North Harbour Hibiscus, could be in line for a Wales debut against New Zealand on Saturday

"I wasn't expecting any of this when I heard about the World Cup squad or anything like that. But I'm super honoured and excited", said Williams. "It'd be unbelievable, especially in New Zealand, against New Zealand.

"To even get a little sniff, to even be training in the starting positions at the weekend, I've been feeling overwhelmed. It's been amazing, it's something I never even dreamed of".

Williams spoke of the way she has had to balance her commitments to work as well as training on her journey to achieving this career milestone.

Kate Williams celebrates a try with North Harbour team-mate Seremia Tavaga

"I got a big opportunity to train for three weeks during the pre-season where I got in contact with Ioan in February and he said if I was over in July, I could come and have a train. And through work, I had a month off, so I took my chance".

Head Coach Cunningham shared his joy at giving a "high level" player a chance.

"Kate has been on our radar for a while. She came to our attention back in the summer", said Cunningham.

"We're delighted to have her in amongst our squad and really excited by what she can achieve in the future".