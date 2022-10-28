Rugby World Cup quarter-final predictions: Will Australia trouble England, can Wales upset New Zealand?

England were tested by France in their World Cup group match, and will need a quick start against Australia

France vs Italy, Saturday at 4.30am

This has the potential to be a cracking quarter-final. Italy have been one of the in-form sides of the World Cup so far, playing some really lovely rugby and have found their 'je ne sais quoi' in New Zealand. They also head into this clash having beaten the French in a World Cup warm-up with a narrow 26-19 victory, if the Italians are allowed to dictate terms on this one they could be marching on into the semi-finals.

With France, you never know what you're going to get, but if they show up at their best they are likely to dominate the match given the strength of their pack. They were clinical in their final group match against Fiji and that gave them a chance to show what they are capable of in the absence of talented scrum-half Laure Sansus, who was forced to return home following injury against England in the second round of fixtures.

Whatever happens in this contest, Italy will be welcomed back as a team of heroes having reached the last eight for the first time in their history. They are investing in the women's game with this year's squad being handed central contracts earlier this year. It's a massive step in the right direction and we'll start to see the benefits of that over the next two World Cup cycles in 2025 and 2029.

Their time will likely come to progress further, but for now, this should be France's game. The margin of the scoreline will likely depend on how seriously the French take the Italians.



Prediction: France by 10 points

New Zealand vs Wales, Saturday 7.30am

Wales have definitely got better as the tournament has progressed, but I want to see them be more clinical against the Black Ferns with their possession and attacking opportunities.

Now nine months into their professional contracts, it's clear that it's had a positive effect on their levels of fitness and athleticism. Their kicking game has improved too and fly-half Elinor Snowsill has been one of their standout players. She's kicked really well in open play, and that will be huge for them against New Zealand.

After scoring 10 tries during their 56-12 pool defeat earlier this month, Wales will be looking to keep with New Zealand and make it as close as they can. If Wales are within a couple of tries by half-time, I think they will be the happier of the two sides and that would make for a better second half for the neutral.

New Zealand have had the top percentage of ruck speed and Wales will be keen to slow things down given how dangerous Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui are on the wings. New Zealand have without doubt been the most creative and attacking side in the competition so far, with their offload game and quick ruck speed which does not allow defences to set. Not having the 'favourite' tag in this tournament seems to agree with them and they appear to be progressing through the rounds with relative ease so far.



The only drawback to this fixture is the clash of New Zealand's men's Test with Japan in Tokyo which kicks off at the same time. It's a massive shame for the women, but the hope is that fans will record the men and come out and cheer on the Black Ferns. They had incredible support for the final pool match against Scotland, so you like to think that the momentum is building.



Prediction: New Zealand by 40 points

England vs Australia, Sunday 1.30am

There haven't been too many clashes between England and Australia in recent years. A summer series contest in 2017 and a World Cup semi-final all the way back in 2010 are the last two head-to-heads, with the Red Roses coming out on top on both occasions.

Australia are a massively improved side, will have done their homework on England and go into this quarter-final as underdogs. Being free from pressure in this fixture could potentially make them all the more dangerous.

Australia have a number of skilful players who have transferred over from Sevens and if you watch the way they attack the ball, they also have some good forwards who can carry really well. For me, they have a good balance, the thing they're lacking is their rugby understanding or 'savvy' because they simply haven't played as many competitive XVs fixtures and every player within that England squad.

England will need to start quickly against Australia, something they haven't done so far in the tournament. It was vital they had that tough test against France a couple of weeks ago which may have prepared them for Australia's physicality. The Red Roses will no doubt be pleased with how their set piece has functioned so far, and consider that their main weapon against this and any opponent. Australia have had some really close contests with Wales and Scotland in the group stages and that will have filled them with confidence too, they will no doubt hope to keep this fixture as close as possible for as long as possible in order to have a chance.

By now, England are well used to playing with the favourites tag and I'm confident Australia will just be another step on that ladder to lifting the World Cup. Having spoken with some of the squad during the week, the sense that I get from the England camp is that it's immaterial who they face, they're just focused on the job at hand.



Prediction: England by at least 30 points

Canada vs USA, Sunday 3.30am

These two sides are familiar foes having only met each other seven days ago in the group stages. Canada had the measure of their rivals then, winning 29-14, and have built a winning sequence against the United States, with that being their sixth successive victory against them.

That pool match on Sunday was the closest I've seen USA push Canada among those six matches, that will give them improved confidence and they are a nation that play with great pride and will leave everything out there. I'd like to see them start well from the opening minute and if they can take the chances they create, they could put Canada under early pressure and open up the match.

I'm expecting it to be a close affair, but I still think Canada will have the measure of them as their pack has been phenomenal. Sophie de Goede and Emily Tuttosi have been brilliant for them this tournament and Canada are in a good spot with a solid crop of players. Like England, Canada are a team who have played to their set-piece strengths, as evidenced by the presence of Tuttosi on the tournament top try scorer list and will be difficult to challenge if allowed to play in the same way.

Prediction: Canada to edge it by 10/12 points