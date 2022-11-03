Autumn Internationals: Romain Ntamack and Cyril Baille starting for France against Australia in Paris

Romain Ntamack returns to join up with captain Antoine Dupont in the half-backs

Romain Ntamack comes straight into France's starting XV as Les Bleus look to make it 11 straight wins when they take on Australia in Paris on Saturday.

Ntamack suffered an ankle injury in early September and has not played in the Top 14 since. Cyril Baille is another member of France's starting line-up arriving on limited game time due to a groin problem.

Antoine Dupont will lead the team from nine alongside Ntamack, with Jonathan Danty and Gael Fickou joining together in the midfield.

Toulouse lock Thibaud Flament will link up with Racing 92's Cameron Woki in the second row, after Paul Willemse missed out due to a thigh issue.

Elsewhere, Thomas Ramos has been selected at full-back following Melvyn Jaminet's ankle injury.

France's Autumn Internationals Saturday, November 5 France vs Australia 8pm Saturday, November 12 France vs South Africa 8pm Sunday, November 20 France vs Japan 1pm

Charles Ollivon, who missed France's triumphant Six Nations campaign due to a lengthy injury lay-off, starts at flanker and joins Gregory Alldritt and Anthony Jelonch in the back row.

Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud, Ollivon and Flament retain their places from France's last outing against Japan in Tokyo, when Les Blues were without a number of first-choice players.

France: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Yoram Moefana, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont (captain), 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Thibaud Flament, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Kilian Geraci, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Matthieu Jalibert.

Campbell set for first Australia start in Paris

Jock Campbell will make his first start for Australia after being named as one of four changes for the Wallabies' fixture against France.

Campbell came off the bench for his debut last Saturday in the 16-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield, when Tom Banks hurt his ankle and replaces him in one of three changes in the backs.

Lalakai Foketi comes in for Hunter Paisami at centre and Nic White takes over at scrum-half from Tate McDermott.

In the front row, Taniela Tupou replaces Allan Alaalatoa, who was ruled out after suffering concussion in last weekend's narrow win.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said Campbell has had a great year for Queensland and the Australia A side and has earned the right to start.

"While we were happy to get a win to start the tour, we know we have a lot more in us and will need to be much better on Saturday against what is probably the best team in the world," Rennie noted.

"To play France in Paris less than one year out from a Rugby World Cup here is an incredible opportunity and one were all excited by."

Australia: 15. Jock Campbell, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 11. Tom Wright, 10. Bernard Foley, 9.Nic White, 1.James Slipper (captain), 2.Dave Porecki, 3.Taniela Tupou, 4.Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Jed Holloway, 7. Michael Hooper, 8. Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16.Folau Fainga'a, 17.Matt Gibbon, 18.Tom Robertson, 19.Will Skelton 20.Pete Samu, 21.Jake Gordon, 22.Hunter Paisami, 23. Reece Hodge.