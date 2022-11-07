Finn Russell recalled to Scotland squad for New Zealand Test as Adam Hastings returns to club

Finn Russell returns to Scotland's squad as Adam Hastings goes back to his club

Finn Russell has been recalled to the Scotland squad ahead of Sunday's Autumn Nations Series game against New Zealand.

The back's call comes with Adam Hastings ruled out after suffering a head injury during the 28-12 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield, while he was also having a knee issue assessed post match.

Russell was left out of the initial squad for the autumn internationals amid speculation there had been a breakdown in relations between head coach Gregor Townsend and his player.

Townsend said Russell had been omitted due to question marks over his "form and consistency" levels, with Blair Kinghorn and Hastings chosen as the two main options to play at 10.

George Turner remains with Scotland as preparations continue for Sunday's game against New Zealand at Murrayfield. Scotland will then take on Argentina on the following weekend to finish their autumn campaign.