Phil Vickery: London return for former club Wasps 'would be awesome'

Former Wasps prop Phil Vickery believes the club must leave Coventry and return to London.

The two-time European champions have been suspended and will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership after entering administration.

Vickery is part of a consortium of former Wasps players trying to buy the men's team and the academy. That deal is yet to be ratified by the RFU but if it does get the green light Vickery believes Wasps need to return to their roots.

"To see Wasps come back to London would be awesome," Vickery told Sky Sports News.

"I associate Wasps with London, but it's easier said than done. They've tried for years to get the opportunity to do that.

"Yes, it would be brilliant - but let's focus on getting the club up and running."

Vickery is also part of an RFU campaign - 'Play Together, Stay Together' - aimed at addressing the issue of falling numbers in the community game.

The RFU has changed its regulations to allow grassroots league matches to be played with as few as 10 players a side and with uncontested scrums.

"I think the pandemic has accelerated the issues that were there," Vickery said. "The great thing about this initiative is you don't have to have a full team.

"That rugby club or sports club can still benefit from bar takings and families coming together. "

Vickery believes awareness around the long-term risk of head injuries has also had an impact.

"I sit on the sideline watching my son play and there are conversations about head injuries," Vickery said. "But I think rugby's protocols now are fantastic.

"You cannot legislate for every single incident that will potentially happen, but rugby has done a great job in putting the individual at the forefront of the decision-making process."