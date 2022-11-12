New Zealand 34-31 England: Hosts win Rugby World Cup with dramatic victory over Red Roses in Auckland

New Zealand celebrate on the final whistle after a dramatic World Cup final in Auckland

New Zealand have won the Rugby World Cup after a dramatic 34-31 victory over England at Eden Park.

​​​​​​Winger Ayesha Leti-l'iga scored a try nine minutes from time to help the Black Ferns claimed a sixth world title in front of a sell-out home crowd.

England played for more than two thirds of the match with 14 women after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle but still looked on course for a 31st successive victory with a two-point lead going into the last 10 minutes.

Lydia Thompson was devastated after being shown a red card during the first half

Centre Stacey Fluhler chased a chip through and offloaded in the tackle for Leti-l'iga to put New Zealand in front for only the second time, and the Black Ferns held on to stun the tournament favourites.

A hat-trick from hooker Amy Cokayne off the rolling maul and tries from flanker Marlie Packer and full-back Ellie Kildunne had kept England ahead for all but 15 of the 80 minutes, but it couldn't prevent heartbreak for Simon Middleton's team.

