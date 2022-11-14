Autumn Nations Series: Will Stuart, Adam Radwan recalled to England training squad for New Zealand clash

Will Stuart is back to boost England's front-row options against New Zealand

Will Stuart and Adam Radwan have been recalled to England's training squad for Saturday's showdown with New Zealand.

Bath prop Stuart returns for the first time since helping England to a 2-1 series win in Australia in the summer, having suffered an injury on the eve of Eddie Jones announcing his squad for this year's Autumn Nations Series.

But the 26-year-old tight-head, who has 20 caps for the national team, is now back in contention to feature against the All Blacks and comes into head coach Jones' 36-player training squad ahead of the match at Twickenham, with uncapped London Irish forward Tom Pearson making way.

Radwan, meanwhile, returns to the fold in the place of Max Malins after the Saracens back went off injured in Sunday's win over Northampton Saints.

The winger has not featured for England since scoring a try in last year's Autumn Nations Series win over Tonga, having burst onto the international scene with a hat-trick in that summer's victory over Canada.

However, the Newcastle Falcons man has been recalled for the clash with the All Blacks at Twickenham with Malins leaving the field after pulling up hurt in the first half of Sarries' 45-39 win at home to Northampton in the Gallagher Premiership.

England head into their first meeting with New Zealand since the stunning 19-7 win over the All Blacks in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final buoyed by overcoming Japan 52-13 and Jones has vowed to "go after" the visitors.

"For an England player, it's a massive opportunity," Jones said. "If you look at the history of the sport, the game's been going for 150 years and England's won 22 per cent of Tests against New Zealand.

"So, there's a narrative about the game that says England can't beat New Zealand. At the 2019 World Cup, I think we showed that if you've got the right attitude, the right game plan, then history can be broken.

"We've got a great opportunity this coming week to break history again and we look forward to the opportunity.

"If we go after them, then they're there for the taking and we're going to go after them."

England's 36-player training squad

Forwards: Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Maro Itoje (Saracens), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby), Will Stuart (Bath), Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (Wasps).

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Will Joseph (London Irish), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).