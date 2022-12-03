Sbu Nkosi: South Africa winger reported missing after no contact for three weeks

South Africa's Sbu Nkosi

Concerns are growing for South Africa rugby star Sbu Nkosi after it emerged he has been missing for three weeks.

The Bulls, Nkosi's domestic club, released a statement revealing there had been no contact with the winger since November 11.

They have now officially opened a missing persons case with local police after multiple failed efforts to get in touch with Nkosi.

"The Blue Bulls Company can confirm that Vodacom Bulls contracted player, Sbu Nkosi has been absent without leave for the past three weeks. Nkosi's last known contact with any executive, management or playing squad member is Friday 11 November 2022," the Bulls said in a statement.

"After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case with the Brooklyn Police Station (which was subsequently transferred to Sunnyside Police Station), in Pretoria on Thursday 17 November 2022. This resulted from the grave worry and concern of everyone at Loftus as well as the need for the expert assistance of the South African Police Services.

"We appreciate both the public and media interest in the matter, as we all share the same concerns about the player's safety. However, we ask that you understand that we cannot make any further comments on the matter as it now sits with the South African Police Services.

"Anyone with further information about the whereabouts or information that may assist the police in discharging their responsibility, please contact the Sunnyside Police Station on +27 12 422 3600 or contact Crime Stop on +27 8600 10111. You may also email info@bluebull.co.za with any information that may assist."

The 26-year-old teamed up with the Bulls from the Sharks earlier this year before being recalled to the Springboks ahead of their tour of Europe, only to suffer a rib injury at the end of October.

Nkosi has played 16 tests for the Springboks and was part of the squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.