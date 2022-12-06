Sbu Nkosi: South Africa winger found 'safe and sound', opens up on rugby 'pressure'

South Africa's Sbu Nkosi has been found 'safe and sound'

South Africa international Sbu Nkosi has been found "safe and sound", his club side the Bulls have confirmed.

The Pretoria-based team revealed at the weekend that Nkosi had been reported as missing to police.

At that point the club had had no contact with the 26-year-old since November 11.

They have now released a statement confirming he was located on Monday.

The Bulls statement added: "Once it was established that Nkosi was safe, unharmed and in a position to speak, chief executive Edgar Rathbone went into Nkosi's home [with the permission of the player], spending alone time with him, to understand how best the company can provide him with the support he needs and what that support is.

"We are thrilled that Nkosi is safe."

No further details of Nkosi's disappearance were initially provided but the club are to hold a press conference on Tuesday.

Wing Nkosi has earned 16 Springboks caps and was a member of their 2019 World Cup-winning squad.

Nkosi scores a try against New Zealand in September

Nkosi: 'Mental pressure' building up for years

In an interview with News24, Nkosi said he had been at his father's house and had been struggling with the pressure of playing rugby at an elite level.

"I'm a lot better," he said. "There's obviously a lot to speak about that I can't say out loud, but my condition is improving.

"It's just been a whole lot of mental pressure. It's been building up for a couple of years now, since the Sharks saga, and it's been a bit of a tough time."

He added: "There's too much to go into: the expectations, the fact that by choosing to take care of myself right now, there are people I'm letting down, and that also hurts me.

"There's a lot, but I'm at a point where I need to prioritise the person before the rugby player right now.

"I just needed time. I've basically been curled up in a ball with my dad, and he's been managing my mental state daily."