Wasps and Worcester Warriors deadline to agree sales of clubs 'flexible', says Rugby Football Union

The deadline for Wasps and Worcester Warriors to agree sales of the clubs and take their places in the Championship next season is "flexible", a Rugby Football Union spokesperson has told Sky Sports News, with a further update expected before Christmas.

Wasps and Worcester had initially been given a date of December 12 for deals to be concluded.

Both clubs were relegated from the Premiership in October after entering administration and their appeals to have that decision overturned were rejected.

Now they are targeting competing in the second tier in 2022-23 with the RFU saying they "continue to work collaboratively with the prospective owners as we undertake full due diligence".

Sky Sports News' James Cole said: "The RFU will be desperate not to repeat what happened at Worcester where owners [Jason] Whittingham and [Colin] Goldring passed the fit and proper persons test only to then, in the words of Julian Knight MP, run the club into the ground.

"It is not a definitive update from the RFU but it is a positive one and suggests that things are moving in the right direction.

"They say they will have a final decision on whether Worcester and Wasps can compete in the Championship next season before Christmas."