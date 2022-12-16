Challenge Cup: Glasgow hold off second-half comeback from Perpignan
Glasgow beat Perpignan 26-18 in the Challenge Cup; Connacht pick up 31-24 victory over Brive; Emirates Lions beat Stade Francais 30-12.
Glasgow made it two victories from two as they saw off a second-half comeback from Perpignan to claim a 26-18 Challenge Cup win on Friday night.
Tries from Rufus McLean and Huw Jones helped establish a 14-5 lead at the interval.
However, when Lucas Dubois touched down on the hour, the visitors - assisted by a couple of penalties from Dorian Laborde - edged ahead 15-14.
A yellow card for Tristan Labouteley handed the advantage to the home side before they retook the lead courtesy of penalty try.
Another Laborde kick reduced the deficit but Sebastian Cancelliere, a minute from the end, safeguarded the result and secured a bonus point.
Connacht are in pole position for a place in the knockout stages after their 31-24 bonus-point win against 14-man Brive.
First-half tries from David Hawkshaw, Tom Daly and Diarmuid Kilgallen - after Abraham Papali'i was sent off for a head-on-head collision after just 23 minutes - were followed by Shane Delahunt's score to make it six wins from their last eight games in all competitions.
Flanker Francke Horn scored a pair of tries in Emirates Lions' first victory - a 30-12 win over Stade Francais.
Horn dived over in the corner for his first try before breaking clear to crash over for a second and with Jordan Hendrikse converting both.
Scrum-half James Hall got the visitors on the scoreboard on the stroke of half-time to make it 20-5 at the break.
But Lions full-back Andries Coetzee crossed with 15 minutes remaining after latching onto a superb long pass to restore the 20-point advantage and Ruan Smith's try made sure of the bonus point.