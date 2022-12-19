Doddie Weir: Rugby legends turn out in tartan at memorial service for former Scotland international

Doddie Weir died in November at the age of 52 after suffering with motor neurone disease

Mourners from the world of rugby union and beyond gathered for a memorial service for former Scotland international and charity fundraiser Doddie Weir.

The service was held on Monday at Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the town's rugby club, where Weir won three Scottish titles in the early 1990s.

Former Scotland players including John Jeffrey, Rob Wainwright, Gavin Hastings, Kenny Logan and Kelly Brown were among those arriving ahead of the service.

Weir's sons Ben (left) and Hamish talk to former Scotland international Gary Armstrong (right)

Former Scotland head coach Ian McGeechan was among the early arrivals while former England internationals Bill Beaumont and Rob Andrew were also present.

Logan's wife, TV presenter Gabby Logan, and multiple Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy were also in attendance.

Weir died aged 52 last month six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was in attendance at the memorial

The 6ft 6in former farmer, who played for Newcastle and Border Reivers after turning professional, helped raise more than £8m for research into MND through his charity, My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

Attendees were asked to wear Tartan in tribute to Weir, who helped design his own pattern for his charity.

An array of colours were on show with mourners wearing Tartan scarves, shawls, trousers, kilts and suits.