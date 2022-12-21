Shaunagh Brown: England and Harlequins forward retiring from rugby at the end of 2022

England forward Shaunagh Brown is retiring from rugby at the end of the month.

Brown, who has played flanker and prop for the Red Roses and represented her country at the recent Rugby World Cup, hopes to bow out in Harlequins' Premier 15s fixture against Bristol Bears on December 27.

The 32-year-old only started playing the game professionally after representing England in the hammer at the 2014 Commonwealth Games but went on to earn 30 caps for her country.

Brown also won four Women's Six Nations titles, as well as the Premier 15s title with Quins last year.

Brown played for England in the Rugby World Cup final this year

"I couldn't think of a better way to have spent the last seven years of my life than dedicating it to rugby and women," said Brown, who has been an influential figure in women's sport.

"And, although I will stop playing the game, I will still be pushing the boundaries for rugby and women alike.

"Rugby has only ever changed my life for the better. I'm so grateful that I was able to find the sport. Now it's time to concentrate on getting other people to find rugby and let it change their lives too.

"To all the coaches I've worked with and all my team-mates over the years, I am grateful for your support and everything you've done.

"To those who have listened to me, pushed me and reminded me of excellence and told me I can achieve more than I can ever dream and told me I'm unstoppable, made me believe in myself and made me realise how much better I could do, thank you."

England Women's head coach Simon Middleton added: "Shaunagh was a breath of fresh air when she first came into the programme. Her positivity and attitude towards being the best she could be and attacking the opportunity was really refreshing.

"At her very best, she's been a pretty amazing player. In the Allianz Premier 15s final in 2021, Shaunagh did some spectacular things on the field. She's been an outstanding player.

"Shaunagh has been and will always be a massive part of the Red Roses family."