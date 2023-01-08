Ken Scotland: Scottish rugby legend and former British and Irish Lions full-back dies aged 86

Ken Scotland has died at the age of 86, the Scottish Rugby Union has confirmed

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions full-back Ken Scotland has died at the age of 86, the Scottish Rugby Union has confirmed.

Scotland, who also represented his country at cricket, made his international rugby union debut in the 1957 Five Nations Championship against France.

He went on to make 27 appearances over the next eight years, and also played for Leicester Tigers, who named him in their 'Team of the Century' in 1999.

Scottish Rugby said it was "immensely saddened" by Scotland's death, describing him as "a player ahead of his time, a true trailblazer."

Scotland great Andy Irvine added: "Ken was undoubtedly one of the greatest players ever to grace the rugby field and was one of the nicest chaps you could ever meet.

"As a schoolboy at George Heriot's, he was my ultimate hero and when I played senior rugby in the FP side, I was so fortunate to receive personal coaching on full-back play from Ken.

"He had a brilliant rugby brain and such a lovely manner in how he would explain his thoughts and ideas to assist players. Not only a great player but equally great coach."

Scotland was one of the first to be inducted into Scottish Rugby's Hall of Fame.