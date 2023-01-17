Luther Burrell says rugby is changing for the better with report into racism allegations expected imminently

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England rugby union international Luther Burrell says he expects the findings of an RFU investigation into his allegations of racism in the sport to be released 'imminently' Former England rugby union international Luther Burrell says he expects the findings of an RFU investigation into his allegations of racism in the sport to be released 'imminently'

Luther Burrell believes rugby union has "come a long way" as he revealed he expects the findings of an RFU investigation into his allegations of racism to be released soon.

Former Newcastle and Northampton centre Burrell said last year that racism within rugby was "rife" and "widespread" and that "racial banter" had become "normalised" in the dressing room.

However, the 35-year-old, who represented England 15 times between 2014 and 2016, believes the game is in "a good place" albeit while insisting that there is more work to be done.

Burrell was speaking at the inaugural Rugby Black List Awards at the House of Lords, which celebrates the contribution of Black people within rugby union, with Floyd Steadman and Maggie Alphonsi among those honoured.

Burrell told Sky Sports News: "I have had some feedback and reports back. There are a few processes left to the investigation so it is going to be imminent. I would just ask people to remain patient.

Maggie Alphonsi was presented with the Life In Sport accolade at the first Rugby Black List Awards

"I do think rugby is changing.

"When we talk about the women's game and the diverse people that are involved with this sport, the people up for these awards, you can't help but say the game has gone in a different direction since I started.

"It is still slightly mind-boggling that we are still talking about racial issues but we have come such a long way in the last 10 years. I think rugby is in a good place but it's only the start.

"This event is only the start and the more we can group together, bang the drum and stay on the same narrative the greater the game is going to be."

Winners at the Rugby Black List Awards included former Saracens captain Steadman, 2014 World Cup winner Alphonsi and ex-England skipper Maxine Edwards, each of whom landed the Life in Sport Awards.

The recently-retired Shaunagh Brown, Bath and England's Beth Obano and Jamaica team manager Hughton Campbell were also honoured.