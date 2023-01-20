Australia's Kurtley Beale arrested over alleged sexual assault

Kurtley Beale has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault in Sydney

Australian rugby union player Kurtley Beale has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault.

Police are investigating reports that a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at licensed premises in Bondi Beach on 17 December and the Wallabies back was taken into custody by police on Friday over the alleged incident.

"Detectives from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command took carriage of the matter and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Titheradge," police said in a statement.

Beale was arrested just before 2.30pm on Friday in a vehicle stop on Rainbow Street, Kingsford.

In a statement, Rugby Australia said: "Rugby Australia, the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) are aware of the situation involving Kurtley Beale.

"As this is a police matter, and we understand there has been no charge made, we will be making no further comment at this time."

Beale has played more 95 Tests for Australia's national team, the Wallabies, and was expected to be included in their World Cup squad later this year.