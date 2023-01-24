Rufus McLean: Glasgow Warriors sack Scotland full-back after domestic abuse guilty plea

Rufus McLean's contract has been terminated by Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors have terminated the contract of Rufus McLean after the Scotland international pleaded guilty in court to domestic abuse.

Warriors held an internal disciplinary hearing, in conjunction with Scottish Rugby, and found that McLean had committed 'gross misconduct' and was in breach of contract due to his criminal record and admission of guilt to charges under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act.

McLean has the right to appeal Glasgow's decision.

A club statement read: "Glasgow Warriors fully acknowledges the seriousness of domestic abuse and recognises the impact it has on the mental and physical welfare of those affected by it.

"The club was already working with Police Scotland to support and promote its male education campaign don't be THAT GUY and further workshops are planned in the coming weeks."

Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock said: "Glasgow Warriors prides itself on being a family centred club and are proud to always represent our fans and our city.

"Rufus admitted domestic abuse and his actions cannot be condoned which has resulted in his employment with Glasgow Warriors ending.

"We have taken this matter extremely seriously. Sadly, with any crime there is a victim and as a club we want to acknowledge the impact on the young woman involved.

"We are committed to ensuring our players continue to be positive role models and recognise the privileged positions they hold.

"We found the recent work with Police Scotland on male education to be hugely instructive and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue working with them in the near future."

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said: "I fully support the approach taken by Glasgow Warriors in ending Rufus McLean's employment with the club.

"There is no place in today's society for any form of abuse and his actions have impacted not only his club and rugby in Scotland but more importantly the life of his former partner, which is both sad and regrettable.

"We will continue to take a strong stand against any behaviour which either breaks the law or brings our game and its values into disrepute.

"We are fortunate to have many role models across our sport who inspire others and have earned our wider respect. This is not a position we take for granted and are committed to ensuring our standards on and off the pitch remain to the highest level."