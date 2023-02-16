Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane recovering from brain haemorrhage
Kathryn Dane has played 29 times for the Irish national rugby side after making her debut in the Six Nations against England in 2019; she said on Twitter that she hopes to make a full recovery.
By Amar Mehta
Last Updated: 16/02/23 8:07pm
Irish international Kathryn Dane has revealed she suffered a brain haemorrhage during training last year.
The scrum-half has played 29 times for Ireland after making her debut in 2019 and took to Twitter to explain her injury.
"Three months ago, I suffered a brain haemorrhage at Ireland training. Luckily the IRFU medical team were close at had to respond immediately and get me the care I needed," the 26-year-old wrote.
"Thank you to the IRFU, Connolly and Beaumont Hospitals, Rugby Players Ireland and my family and friends for the love and support. For now I will be Ireland's biggest fan."
"I hope to make a full recovery and return to work and rugby but it will take some time."
Dane plays for Ulster and Old Belvedere, after picking rugby over hockey and football as a teenager.
She made her Irish debut in the 2019 Six Nations, impressing despite a 51-7 defeat to England.
Dane also works as a physiotherapist in Dublin.
Irish Rugby said on Twitter that they hope to see Dane back in a green jersey soon, writing: "We're all behind you as you make your way back to full health, we hope to see you back in a green jersey again soon!"