Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane recovering from brain haemorrhage

Kathryn Dane said she suffered the brain injury during training last year

Irish international Kathryn Dane has revealed she suffered a brain haemorrhage during training last year.

The scrum-half has played 29 times for Ireland after making her debut in 2019 and took to Twitter to explain her injury.

"Three months ago, I suffered a brain haemorrhage at Ireland training. Luckily the IRFU medical team were close at had to respond immediately and get me the care I needed," the 26-year-old wrote.

"Thank you to the IRFU, Connolly and Beaumont Hospitals, Rugby Players Ireland and my family and friends for the love and support. For now I will be Ireland's biggest fan."

"I hope to make a full recovery and return to work and rugby but it will take some time."

Dane plays for Ulster and Old Belvedere, after picking rugby over hockey and football as a teenager.

She made her Irish debut in the 2019 Six Nations, impressing despite a 51-7 defeat to England.

Dane also works as a physiotherapist in Dublin.

Irish Rugby said on Twitter that they hope to see Dane back in a green jersey soon, writing: "We're all behind you as you make your way back to full health, we hope to see you back in a green jersey again soon!"