Women's Six Nations: England name nine uncapped players in 2023 squad

Saracens' May Campbell, Gloucester-Hartpury's Ellie Rugman and Nancy McGillivray of Exeter Chiefs have been named in England's Six Nations squad

England Women head coach Simon Middleton has included nine uncapped names in his 42-player training squad for the 2023 Six Nations.

May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford of Saracens are joined by Sale Sharks' Elizabeth Duffy, Exeter Chiefs' Nancy McGillivray and Gloucester-Hartpury's Ellie Rugman among the uncapped players.

Scrum half Natasha Hunt and Gloucester-Hartpury team-mate Sarah Beckett return to the squad in addition to Bristol Bears captain Amber Reed and Harlequins front row Bryony Cleall.

There is meanwhile a return for Exeter Chiefs forward Poppy Leitch, who last featured for England in the 2019 Six Nations.

While available to play lock Abbie Ward (pregnancy) and vice-captain Emily Scarratt (neck and ankle) will spend time with the squad to offer coaching assistance.

England's Bryony Cleall (left), Lark Davies (centre) and Natasha Hunt during an open training session at Twickenham Stadium

"There are a number of new faces in this squad and while we are missing experienced players, this is a great opportunity for these younger players and we're looking forward to working with them," said Middleton.

"There is always a regeneration period after any World Cup and this one is no different. Those selected have performed very well in the Allianz Premier 15s and deserve their opportunity.

"Sarah Hunter and Marlie Packer will co-captain the squad. Sarah has made it clear she will not be involved in the 2025 World Cup as a player, so it's essential we look to continue to grow our leadership quality and depth. Marlie is already an integral part of our leadership group, so this is a natural progression for her to co-captain the side and continue to develop her leadership skills.

"The Six Nations is one of the most iconic tournaments in world rugby that we love participating in. We also recognise that it's an important start point in terms of preparation for the 2025 World Cup."

England begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in Newcastle on Saturday March 25.

England 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations squad:

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 38 caps), Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 25 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 52 caps), May Campbell (Saracens, uncapped), Bryony Cleall (Harlequins, 7 caps), Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 63 caps), Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, uncapped), Amy Cokayne (Harlequins, 70 caps), Liz Crake (Wasps, uncapped), Lark Davies (Bristol Bears, 44 caps), Rosie Galligan (Harlequins, 9 caps), Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps), Sarah Hunter (CC; Loughborough Lightning, 140 caps), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 8 caps), Poppy Leitch (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 56 caps), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 17 caps), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 24 caps), Marlie Packer (CC; Saracens, 89 caps), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury, 7 caps), Emily Robinson (Harlequins, uncapped), Hannah, Sims (Harlequins, uncapped), Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps).

Backs: Holly Aitchison (Saracens, 15 caps), Jess Breach (Saracens, 24 caps), Abby Dow (Harlequins, 30 caps), Elizabeth Duffy (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 9 caps), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 60 caps), Leanne Infante (Saracens, 57 caps), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 31 caps), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 24 caps), Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Sarah McKenna (Saracens, 43 caps), Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 9 caps), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears, 62 caps), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 22 caps), Ellie Rugman (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped), Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps), Lydia Thompson (Worcester, Warriors, 58 caps), Lagi Tuima (Harlequins, 12 caps), Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, uncapped).

Players unavailable for selection: Hannah Botterman (knee), Vickii Cornborough (personal reasons), Vicky Fleetwood (ankle), Laura Keates (anterior cruciate ligament), Zoe Harrison (anterior cruciate ligament), Emily Scarratt (neck and ankle), Abbie Ward (pregnancy).