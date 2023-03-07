Six Nations: Scotland add Glasgow quartet to squad as Ireland captain Johnny Sexton included after injury

Rory Darge (L) is back in the Scotland squad, while Johnny Sexton is set to return for Ireland

Glasgow quartet Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Stafford McDowall have been added to the Scotland squad for their Six Nations game against Ireland on Sunday.

Suspended Grant Gilchrist, who misses the rest of the campaign after being handed a three-week ban following his red card in the last match away to France, has returned to Edinburgh and Josh Bayliss has gone back to Bath.

With matches against the Irish and Italy at Murrayfield remaining, Gregor Townsend's side have two wins from three fixtures, while Ireland have won all three of their games.

Darge could return to international action after a long injury layoff, having featured in two United Rugby Championship matches for Glasgow since regaining fitness.

Johnny Sexton is among several big names expected to return to Ireland's line-up as Andy Farrell's men step up their push for the Grand Slam.

The 37-year-old fly-half is expected to come in for Ross Byrne, who started the 34-20 victory over Italy, after struggling with a groin injury.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, prop Tadhg Furlong and centre Robbie Henshaw are also present following spells in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Leinster back Ciaran Frawley returns to the squad after recovering from an injury suffered ahead of last year's autumn internationals.

Flanker Nick Timoney also appears in the Ireland squad for the first time in this year's tournament.

Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Rob Herring, Jordan Larmour, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell return to Ireland's group having been released to feature for their clubs in the URC.