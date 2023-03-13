Olly Lawrence out injured for England's Six Nations match against Ireland | Jonny Hill, Guy Porter recalled

Ollie Lawrence suffered a hamstring injury against France on Saturday

Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out for England's Six Nations match against Ireland after the centre sustained a hamstring injury against France on Saturday.

Steve Brothwick has selected a 36-player squad for England's Six Nations match against Ireland, and there are also returns to the squad for Jonny Hill and Guy Porter and a call-up for Will Collier.

Ollie Hassell-Collins is another one coming back in that 36, after featuring in the first two games. He missed the Wales match due to injury.

Lawrence was awarded player of the match against Italy a month ago but limped off on Saturday as England suffered a humiliating 10-53 loss against France at Twickenham.

The result was a record loss at Twickenham and the most points ever shipped in a Test at home by an England side.

Borthwick's side will look to bounce back on Saturday, when they play Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

After the defeat to France, Jamie George apologised to fans and said an immediate response is needed.

England 36-man squad Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Will Collier, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie GeorgeJonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam,David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis. Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Max Malins Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

"Fans leaving early is tough to take because I can relate to that - I'm a fan myself," the veteran Saracens hooker said.

"I want to apologise because I'm one of them really. I would be gutted if I'd turned up to Twickenham to see an England team play like that.

"We are sorry and we need to make sure that we get better and learn from this experience because it's clear we have a long way to go.

"We haven't been good enough for the England fans for a little while now and I can relate to what they're feeling.

"But what I'd like to say to them is please stick with us because we're going to fight and we're going to scrap to make sure we're a significantly better team going forward. Hopefully we don't disappoint them like that again.

"We're hurting and we never want to feel like this again. You want to make sure we learn and get better because it's a big six months now."

Ireland underlined their title credentials by thumping Scotland 22-7 at Murrayfield on Sunday - even while an onfield injury crisis was unfolding around them.