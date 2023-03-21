Sarah Hunter: Red Roses captain to retire after England's Women's Six Nations opener in Newcastle

Sarah Hunter will make her final England appearance in Newcastle this weekend

Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter has announced she will retire after England’s Women’s Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday.

Hunter is the world's most-capped female player and England's most-capped player, with the 37-year-old part of the 2014 World Cup-winning side and 10 Six Nations victories during a stellar career.

The back-row forward said after November's Rugby World Cup final loss to New Zealand that she was open to returning for the 2023 campaign, although has now confirmed that Saturday's match - in her home city of Newcastle - will be her last.

Hunter's appearance for England on Saturday would be a 141st for the Red Roses

"Not many athletes get to choose how and when they call time on their playing careers," Hunter said. "I am very fortunate that I have the opportunity to finish on my own terms. I couldn't think of a better way to do it than in my home town where my rugby journey started.

"I get to finish in a place that has a special place in my heart in front of my friends, family and Red Roses' supporters and I feel very fortunate that I'm able to do that.

"What's more, to play there in a white shirt, which is something I've been immensely proud of, and feel very honoured to have represented my country so many times, feels like an ending I couldn't look past and I feel very fortunate that I get to do this.

"Finally, rugby has been brilliant to play and to represent my country will always be the greatest honour. However, it's not just about the rugby, it's about the people you meet along the way and the memories that you create that I will look back on, remember and cherish."

Hunter - who will continue to coach at Loughborough Lightning for the remainder of the 2022/23 season - has captained her country since 2015, the same year she was awarded an MBE for Services to Rugby.

Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton said: "Sarah is the most honest and professional player I have ever known let alone worked with. Throughout her career her commitment to being the best version of herself at every opportunity has shone through in her attention to detail and faultless preparation.

"I would say she has maximised every ounce of her potential, which if when you reflect on your career you can say that, then it puts you in a very special category. She's an absolute inspiration for everybody who has played with her or worked with her and is the ultimate example to every young person who would want to play.

"She's been a dream to be around and work with, she's the ultimate professional. The only thing that supersedes her professionalism is her personality and her qualities as a person. The word legend is overused but it's most definitely not in her case, she is and will always be a true England legend."

Can England impress again in the Six Nations?

Although England head into the Six Nations on the back of a disappointing World Cup final defeat to New Zealand, they will still be considered the firm favourites to clinch the trophy for a fifth successive year.

The Red Roses will be without influential captain Emily Scarratt, Zoe Harrison, Hannah Botterman, Vickii Cornborough and Laura Keates for their campaign, but Middleton has a squad full of experience, depth, and talent to choose from.

As Middleton enters his final competition in charge, there will only be more fuel to the fire for England to take home the win in front of a home Twickenham crowd.

Following Saturday's match with Scotland, England host Italy in Northampton on April 2 before travelling to Cardiff to face Wales on April 15. The Red Roses play Ireland in Cork on April 22, then round off their campaign with a historic fixture against France at Twickenham on April 29.