Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain's final Leinster season set to finish prematurely due to injury

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton will retire after the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Johnny Sexton is set to miss the remainder of the club rugby season with a groin injury, prematurely ending his farewell campaign with Leinster.

The Ireland captain, who has announced he will retire from the sport following the Rugby World Cup in France later this year, will see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on his groin, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has confirmed.

Sexton picked up the injury in Ireland's final Six Nations win over England earlier this month that clinched an historic first Grand Slam in Dublin and fourth in total..

Leinster face Ulster in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The final is also to be played in Dublin on May 20.

Leinster are also runaway leaders of the United Rugby Championship, and will contest the play-offs next month as clear title favourites.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup gets under way on September 8, with Ireland's opening group game against Romania taking place a day later on September 9. They face Italy their first warm-up Test in Dublin on August 5.

Sexton said that leading Ireland their Six Nations win with a 29-16 victory over England was "better than the best day of my life".

Ireland previous Grand Slam wins were in 1948 (Belfast), 2009 (Cardiff) and 2018 (Twickenham), but tries from hooker Dan Sheehan (two), centre Robbie Henshaw and replacement Rob Herring confirmed a title-winning success in Dublin for the first time.

Sexton became the Six Nations' leading points scorer of all time during their Grand Slam-clinching victory over England

Sexton also added nine points with the boot in his final Six Nations Test, becoming the all-time leading points scorer in the championship in the process.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere. Very special," Sexton said following the win. "We had probably 98 per cent of the crowd, it was incredible.

"They certainly don't come around very often [days like this]. A fourth time ever just shows how hard it is. And it's so hard because playing for your country means so much.

"We've won a Grand Slam, it's a pinch yourself moment. You couldn't make it up really. It's the stuff of dreams.

"Growing up, all you wanted to do was play for Ireland, and for me, I don't know why, but I always wanted to captain Ireland.

"[Head coach Andy Farrell] asked me to do it, and it was probably the best day of my life, and to have this today, it's even better.

"A great management team, a great bunch of players and I've said in the dressing room there, it's not the end, there's plenty left in this team."