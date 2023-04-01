Heineken Champions Cup: Sharks make history | Harlequins, Gloucester bow out

Munster's Shane Daly goes over for a try in his side's defeat to the Sharks

We round-up Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 action, which saw the Sharks, the Stormers and reigning champions La Rochelle all book their places in the quarter-finals…

Sharks 50-35 Munster

The Sharks made history as the first South African team to reach the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup as their forward power inspired a 50-35 win over Munster.

The Irish side were unable to compete at the breakdown, gave away far too many penalties and earned only three penalties of their own in the entire match.

Two-time European champions Munster did score five tries through Shane Daly, Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmud Barron, Mike Haley and Fineen Wycherley, but they were blown away by a four-try burst in the 18 minutes after half-time as the home side ran in seven of their own.

Two scores from South Africa international hooker Bongi Mbonambi, and one each from Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Werner Kok, Curwin Boschand and Makazole Mapimpi saw the Sharks dominate, as Bosch converted six and kicked a penalty too.

The Sharks now face the winner of Sunday's match between five-time European champions Toulouse and the Bulls.

Stormers 32-28 Harlequins

Harlequins crashed out despite an attempted late fightback against the Stormers in Cape Town.

The South African side looked to be cruising to victory as they established a 32-7 lead heading into the final eight minutes at DHL Stadium, but Quins gave them something to think about with three converted tries.

England No 8 Alex Dombrandt, with his second score of the match, began the late push before Andre Esterhuizen and Joe Marchant crossed to make it 32-28 as fly-half Marcus Smith, who kicked four conversions, belatedly stamped his authority on the game, but that was as close as Quins would get.

Dombrant's first try came in the ninth minute after Deon Fourie had given the hosts the lead with barely a minute on the clock. Flanker Fourie added a second as well, with Stephen Kitshoff, Damian Willemse and Willie Engelbrecht going over for the Stormers too.

Manie Libbok's two conversions and a penalty completed the scoring for the home side, who will travel to either Exeter Chiefs or Montpellier in the quarter-finals.

La Rochelle 29-26 Gloucester

Gloucester were knocked out after holders La Rochelle snatched a dramatic victory with a late try at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Despite leading for a large chunk of the second half, Gloucester were undone after a surge of pressure from the hosts saw Teddy Thomas cross in the final minutes to send the French powerhouses into the quarter-finals.

The teams were level at 15-15 at half time, with La Rochelle having gone ahead through Antoine Hastoy's sixth-minute penalty, followed by tries from France internationals Pierre Bourgarit and Thomas.

Tries from Chris Harris and Freddie Clarke, plus the kicking of Billy Twelvetrees, ensured Gloucester remained on even terms with the reigning champions, and the game remained deadlocked in the second half as Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Louis Rees-Zammit swapped tries.

Two Twelvetrees penalties then saw the visitors move 26-22 ahead, a lead they enjoyed for a lengthy period, but despite a fantastic defensive effort in the final stages, Thomas found the winning score.