Chris Ashton: Former England wing to retire from rugby at end of season

Chris Ashton will retire at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season after an 18-year playing career in both rugby union and rugby league.

The Leicester Tigers back has made 25 appearances for the club since joining midway through the 2021/22 campaign.

Ashton began his career in rugby league at Wigan Warriors before switching codes and playing for Northampton Saints, Saracens, Toulon, Sale Sharks, Harlequins and Worcester Warriors in rugby union. He represented England in both codes and also featured for the Barbarians.

Ashton is the record try-scorer in the Gallagher Premiership (98) and Heineken Champions Cup (41) competitions.

He has also won three Premierships, two Heineken Champions Cups and one European Challenge Cup.

Ashton said: "I have just felt, this season, that my body is not able to do what I want it do anymore.

"I am still enjoying the game, enjoying being in and around the team and the game every day, but if I am not able to keep the standards that I expect of myself, then it is the right time for me to retire.

"I am content with the decision and, honestly, I definitely wouldn't have been had I not been able to come to Leicester Tigers, get back into the game and finish my career on my terms.

"It is the right time for me, I know that, and I am happy in making this decision at this time."

Ashton made his professional debut in 2005 for Wigan Warriors at the age of 18 and scored two tries in his first appearance.

Ashton made more than 50 appearances for the Super League club, and represented England in rugby league, before switching codes to join Northampton.

In 2010, he made his England Test debut in rugby union and went on to represent his country on 44 occasions, scoring 20 international tries.

He spent five seasons with Saints before moving to Saracens, where he spent a further five years and was part of two Premiership and one European Cup winning campaigns.

In 2017, Ashton joined Toulon and, during his lone year in France, he broke the record for tries scored in a single season with 24 tries in 23 appearances and returned to England to join Sale before stints with Harlequins and Worcester ahead of joining Tigers in February 2022.

In his time at Tigers, he has scored 10 tries in 25 appearances and started on the wing in the 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership Final win over his former club Saracens at Twickenham.

Richard Wigglesworth, Leicester Tigers' interim head coach and Ashton's former club and international team-mate, said: "Chris changed the game, to put it bluntly. That's the biggest compliment I can give him.

"Coming over from rugby league, at a young age, Chris worked diligently, and has never stopped working, to understand the game and to be the very best player he could be."