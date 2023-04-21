Dai Young suspended as Cardiff director of rugby

Dai Young has been suspended as Cardiff director of rugby

Dai Young will not take charge of Cardiff's final game of the season against Ospreys on Saturday after being suspended as director of rugby.

The former Wasps boss has been removed from the role just a day before the pivotal match in which Cardiff need just one point in the United Rugby Championship to seal the Welsh spot in the Heineken Champions Cup competition.

Cardiff say that Young will miss the Ospreys game due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Former British and Irish Lion Young played the majority of his career with the Cardiff side and originally coached at the side from 2003-2011 before returning in 2021.

During his first stint with Cardiff, he won the EDF Energy Cup and European Challenge Cup and reached the Heineken Cup semi-finals.

Due to the recent turmoil Welsh rugby is facing, it is believed the side will see a reduction in both squad size and budget from 2024.