Women's Six Nations 2023: Marlie Packer and Hannah Botterman in England squad to face France in decider

Marlie Packer has overcome an injury scare to be available for the France match

Simon Middleton has named his final Red Roses squad to take on France in the Women's Six Nations 2023 decider, Marlie Packer and Hannah Botterman coming through injury scares to start.

Captain Packer and loose-head prop Botterman both limped off during England's 48-0 win over Ireland but have been cleared to start and head up an experienced pack.

Sarah Bern also returns to the starting line-up at tight-head prop, with Lark Davies at hooker to make up the front row.

The rest of the pack then remains unchanged with Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Sadia Kabeya, and Alex Matthews completing the forwards.

A big change comes in the backs as Lagi Tuima drops out of outside centre for Helena Rowland, who will make her first start of this year's campaign alongside Tatyana Heard at inside centre.

Helena Rowland will make her first start of the tournament as she comes in at outside centre

The only other change in the backs comes as Lucy Packer returns at scrum-half, Natasha Hunt dropping to the bench after starting against Ireland, with Holly Aitchison continuing at fly-half.

Claudia MacDonald and Abbie Dow then continue on the wings, with Ellie Kildunne at full-back.

The replacements have also received a boost as Poppy Cleall makes her return from injury.

Ahead of his final match in charge of England, Middleton expressed how excited he is for the "landmark" match at Twickenham

"We're really excited and looking forward to Saturday's match against France in what will be another landmark moment in the women's game," said Middleton.

"We've had some entertaining and tight battles with France over a long period of time and this one will be no different.

"Both teams have had strong Six Nations campaigns off the back of presenting different game plans from what we have seen before.

"France will also be relishing the challenge and David Ortiz, Gaelle Mignot and their team will have prepared their players well.

"I think it's only fitting at this point to also recognise and pay tribute to Jessy Tremouliere, one of the greats of the game, as she calls time on her international playing career. She will be missed, for sure.



"Notwithstanding, the players we knew at the start to be unavailable for the tournament, this is the first week in the competition we can say we have a near-full squad to select from.

Poppy Cleall will be a big return on the bench for England on her return from injury

"Credit must go to our medical and strength and conditioning teams who have worked tirelessly with our players to ensure their availability. At the same time, the return of some of our more established players means that others will inevitably miss out.

"Whilst I know they will be bitterly disappointed in missing the game, they should take immense pride in their performances throughout the Six Nations in terms of both playing and helping to prepare the side. Once again, this has been a tremendous squad effort and typifies everything good about the Red Roses.



"Playing in front of a record crowd is a huge marker of where the game is at. It's huge testament to the hard work of many people at the RFU and it bodes extremely well building up to the 2025 World Cup."

Both England and France enter the clash unbeaten and will play in front of a record crowd for a women's game at Twickenham, with over 53,000 tickets already sold.

England team to face France

England: 15. Ellie Kildunne, 14. Abby Dow, 13. Helena Rowland, 12. Tatyana Heard, 11. Claudia MacDonald, 10. Holly Aitchison, 9. Lucy Packer, 1. Hannah Botterman, 2. Lark Davies, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Zoe Aldcroft, 5. Sarah Beckett, 6. Sadia Kabeya, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Alex Matthews



Replacements: 16. Connie Powell, 17. Mackenzie Carson, 18. Maud Muir, 19. Poppy Cleall, 20. Morwenna Talling, 21. Natasha Hunt, 22. Amber Reed, 23. Jess Breach