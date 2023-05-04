John Mitchell named new Red Roses head coach to succeed Simon Middleton | Sarah Hunter given coaching role

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Who is John Mitchell? Sky Sports News' Eleanor Roper explains Who is John Mitchell? Sky Sports News' Eleanor Roper explains

Former England men's defence coach John Mitchell has been named England Women head coach, succeeding Simon Middleton.

Middleton had previously announced his decision to stand down as Red Roses boss at the end of their 2023 Women's Six Nations campaign, concluding his eight-year reign by overseeing another Grand Slam triumph.

Mitchell joined Japan's men's team as defence coach in February last year but will return to England to lead the Red Roses following the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup in October.

Louis Deacon, England's forwards coach, will lead the team until Mitchell's arrival.

New Zealander Mitchell served as defence coach for the men's team under Eddie Jones between 2018 and 2021 before leaving the role amid rumours of a fall-out with the now-Australia head coach. He was also forwards coach for the men's team under Clive Woodward from 1997 to 2000.

On his appointment, Mitchell said: "The Red Roses have set an incredible standard and foundation for women's rugby, being the most successful team in the Six Nations which is a tremendous achievement, and we now have the opportunity to build on this, mature in key areas and become a truly champion side that can rightfully contest for the World Cup in 2025.

"I would like to honour the hugely supportive Red Roses fans with successful performances as we work towards winning and selling out Twickenham Stadium for the Rugby World Cup in 2025."

England's most-capped player and former captain, Sarah Hunter, has been appointed to the role of transition coach to work with both the senior women's team and pathway programme, with a focus on forwards, breakdown and defensive systems.

The appointment also sees movement elsewhere, with Charlie Hayter taking on a "more embedded role" as the head of women's performance.

Lou Meadows has been promoted from her role as U20s head coach to attack coach for the women's senior team.

England legend Maggie Alphonsi has reacted to the news on social media, admitting she would have liked to have seen a female coach take the reins but is excited to see Hunter and Meadows involved in the setup.

"Congrats to John Mitchell. He will do a brilliant job," said Alphonsi.

"Personally, I was hoping to see one of the talented female coaches currently working in the Allianz Premier 15s be considered for the role. But I'm pleased to see Sarah Hunter and Lou Meadows involved. Both fantastic additions!"

Conor O'Shea, executive director performance rugby said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming John back to England Rugby together with Louis, Charlie, Sarah and Lou this will be a formidable coaching team to take the Red Roses to the next stage in their development.

"With our most recent TikTok Six Nations Grand Slam win and setting a global record crowd, a high bar has been set.

"I'm confident that this extensively experienced coaching team will be equally challenging and supportive of the team in the next stage of their development."